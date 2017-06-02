Singapore May factory output up 5.0 pct y/y on electronics strength
SINGAPORE, June 23 Singapore's industrial production in May grew for the 10th consecutive month from a year earlier, helped by strong electronics output, data showed on Friday.
June 2 KONTIGO CARE AB:
* SIGNS DEAL WITH TWO MUNICIPALITIES
* DEAL INCLUDES DELIVERY OF EHÄLSOSYSTEM TRIPLEA PRODUCT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SINGAPORE, June 23 Singapore's industrial production in May grew for the 10th consecutive month from a year earlier, helped by strong electronics output, data showed on Friday.
* Says it confirms to issue 1.3 billion yuan 5-year public corporate bonds with coupon rate of 7 percent