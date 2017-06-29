FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kootenay says 3,000 meter diamond drill program underway at Silver Fox project
June 29, 2017 / 1:22 PM / 16 hours ago

BRIEF-Kootenay says 3,000 meter diamond drill program underway at Silver Fox project

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Kootenay Silver Inc:

* Kootenay Silver Inc - 3,000 meter diamond drill program is underway at co's 100% owned Silver Fox project

* Kootenay Silver Inc - program is being operated by co under guidance of technical committee comprised of appointees from unit of Antofagasta Plc

* Kootenay Silver Inc - Antofagasta will be funding 100% of costs under its earn-in agreement for silver fox

* Kootenay Silver Inc -terms of deal grant Antofagasta right to earn 65% interest by funding or incurring aggegate total of us$2.5 million in exploration expenditures

* Kootenay Silver Inc - Antofagasta has right to accelerate first option expenditures

* Kootenay - on exercising first option, Antofagasta will have right to acquire further 15% interest Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

