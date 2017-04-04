BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
April 4 Koovs Plc:
* Trading update for financial year to 31 march 2017
* Fy sales* up 87 pct to £18.6m (1.62bn inr) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17