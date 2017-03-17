March 17 Kopin Corp

* Files for non-timely 10-k - sec filing

* Currently expects to file the 2016 form 10-k on or before march 31, 2017

* Kopin corp - discovered instances in which employee at majority-owned korean subsidiary, kowon, appeared to have embezzled money from such subsidiary

* Kopin corp - does not believe this issue will have a material impact on its 2016 or 2015 operating results, nor will it impact future results