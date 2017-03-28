UPDATE 1-Iranian film "A Man of Integrity" wins 'Certain Regard' competition at Cannes
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
March 28 Korea Cable TV Chung Buk System Co Ltd :
* Says it lowered conversion price of 11th series bonds to 1,000 won/share from 2,178 won/share
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/qZ84EF
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)