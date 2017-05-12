US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as fall in oil weighs
June 20 U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday, slipping from record levels, as oil prices fell 2.5 percent to seven-month lows.
May 12 Korea Development Bank
* Korea Development Bank files for debt shelf offering of up to $7.85 billion Source text :(bit.ly/2q9TvPl)
* Bank of America Corp - names Jeff Adams market president for rochester