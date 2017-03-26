BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
March 26 Korea Information Engineering Services Co Ltd :
* Says it changed CEO to Lee Se Bok from Jung Sun Am, due to Jung Sun Am's retirement, effective March 24
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/WrzWJp
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement