June 28 KORIAN:

* ANNOUNCES ITS FINAL TERMS OF UNSUBORDINATED UNDATED BONDS CONVERTIBLE INTO NEW SHARES AND/OR EXCHANGEABLE FOR EXISTING SHARES (ODIRNANE) FOR ABOUT € 240 MILLION

* ANNOUNCES SIGNING OF THE ISSUANCE OF UNDATED HYBRID UNLISTED BOND TO INVESTOR (THE “HYBRID INSTRUMENT”)

* TOTAL AMOUNT OF BONDS AND HYBRID INSTRUMENT STANDS AT APPROXIMATELY € 300 MILLION

* SETTLEMENT OF THE BONDS IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE ON JULY 3RD, 2017