WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 15 Korian:
* FY EBITDA 422 million euros ($448.84 million) versus 342.0 million euros year ago
* FY net profit group share 131 million euros versus 59 million euros year ago
* Proposes a stable dividend of 0.60 euro per share, with a share payment option for 2016
* Confirms its above 5 percent revenue growth objective for 2017
* Expecting an operating margin (EBITDA/CA) of about 13.7 percent, stable compared to 2016 underlying margin and in line with the Korian 2020 Plan road map Source text: bit.ly/2mt90x3 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9402 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.