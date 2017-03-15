March 15 Korian:

* FY EBITDA 422 million euros ($448.84 million) versus 342.0 million euros year ago

* FY net profit group share 131 million euros versus 59 million euros year ago

* Proposes a stable dividend of 0.60 euro per share, with a share payment option for 2016

* Confirms its above 5 percent revenue growth objective for 2017

* Expecting an operating margin (EBITDA/CA) of about 13.7 percent, stable compared to 2016 underlying margin and in line with the Korian 2020 Plan road map Source text: bit.ly/2mt90x3 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9402 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)