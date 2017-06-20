WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 20 Korn/Ferry International
* Korn Ferry International announces fourth quarter and fiscal 2017 results of operations
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.62
* Q4 earnings per share $0.47
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says Q1 FY'18 fee revenue is expected to be in range of $382 million and $400 million
* Says Q1 FY'18 diluted earnings per share is likely to range between $0.43 to $0.51
* Says Q1 FY'18 adjusted diluted earnings per share is expected to be in range from $0.48 to $0.56
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.51, revenue view $384.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Korn/Ferry International qtrly total revenue $419.6 million versus $417.1 million
* Korn/Ferry International qtrly ee revenue was $406.1 million, an increase of 1.6% (3.2% increase on a constant currency basis) compared to Q4 fy'16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.