Sharp President Terry Gou says to apply for relisting on Tokyo bourse first section on June 29 or 30 - Jiji
May 17Koshidaka Holdings Co Ltd
* Says it will issue new shares and distribute treasury common stock at the price of 2,293.32 yen per share or 2.29 billion yen in total through public offering, with a subscription period from May 18 to May 19 and a payment date May 24
* Says it will issue new shares at the price of 2,293.32 yen per share or up to 860 million yen in total through private placement, with a subscription date June 15 and a payment date June 16
* Says proceeds will be mainly used for investment capital and loan repayment
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/YqD1gB
June 19 After Amazon.com Inc completes its takeover of high-end grocer Whole Foods Market Inc, it might launch another brand with different standards, the grocery chain's chief executive said in remarks reported in a securities filing on Monday.