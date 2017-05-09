BRIEF-BDF Q1 2017 net loss narrows to 0.8 million zlotys
* REPORTED ON MONDAY Q1 2017 REVENUE 1.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VS 2.0 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO
May 9 Koshidaka Holdings Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to issue 1 million new shares and to distribute 1 million shares treasury common stock, via public offering
* Says co plans to issue 375,000 shares via private placement, with subscription date on June 15 and payment date on June 16
* Details to be determined
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/Qw4Pi9
* REPORTED ON MONDAY Q4 2016 REVENUE 1.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VS 2.2 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO