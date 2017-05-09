May 9 Koshidaka Holdings Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to issue 1 million new shares and to distribute 1 million shares treasury common stock, via public offering

* Says co plans to issue 375,000 shares via private placement, with subscription date on June 15 and payment date on June 16

* Details to be determined

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/Qw4Pi9

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)