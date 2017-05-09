BRIEF-Reliance Infrastructure says Reliance Defence Ammunition enters defence partnership with Yugoimport
* Reliance Defence Ammunition enters into a strategic partnership with Yugoimport of Serbia
May 9 Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd
* Gets members' nod for increase in ceiling limit on total holdings of fiis, fpis to up to 49 percent of bank's paid up equity capital
* Gets members' nod for issue of up to 62 million shares via pvt placement/rights issue/qip Source text: bit.ly/2qXrwRs Further company coverage:
* Reliance Defence Ammunition enters into a strategic partnership with Yugoimport of Serbia
* Gold hits lowest since May 17 * Spot gold may break resistance at $1,248 per ounce - technicals (Updates prices, adds quote) By Nithin ThomasPrasad BENGALURU, June 20 Gold inched higher on Tuesday, supported by global political uncertainties, after touching a five-week low earlier in the session as a key U.S. Federal Reserve official reaffirmed the central bank's hawkish stance on interest rate hikes. Risk aversion due to Brexit, concerns over U.S. President D