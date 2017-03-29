March 29 Kotak Mahindra Bank

* Exec says seeks to double customer base in 18 months

* Launces new digital banking product called '811'

* Exec says bank branch expansion will be more measured

* Exec says estimates stressed assets in indian banking system net of provisions to be 14 trln rupees

* Exec says have nothing specific to announce about any acquisition, looking at all options Further company coverage: (Reporting By Devidutta Tripathy)