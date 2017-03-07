BRIEF-Phosphagenics updates on arbitration with Mylan Laboratories
* On 26 May Co filed its expert reports in arbitration with Mylan Laboratories which include independent expert assessment of damages claimed
March 7 Kotipizza Group Oyj:
* The Kotipizza chain's same-store sales increased by 18.3 percent in February
* Total sales of Kotipizza chain, part of Kotipizza Group Oyj, grew by 17.5 percent compared to previous year
* Sales in February amounted to 7.31 million euros ($7.74 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9439 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Unit PT. Hok tong increased its investment in PT. Rubber Hock Lie through subscription of 1.6 million new shares in share capital of Hock Lie