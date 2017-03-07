March 7 Kotipizza Group Oyj:

* The Kotipizza chain's same-store sales increased by 18.3 percent in February

* Total sales of Kotipizza chain, part of Kotipizza Group Oyj, grew by 17.5 percent compared to previous year

* Sales in February amounted to 7.31 million euros ($7.74 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9439 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)