UPDATE 5-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Updates with latest BA statement)
March 21 Fingerprint Cards AB
* Says nomination committee proposes reelection of Jan Wareby, Urban Fagerstedt, Michael Hallen, Asa Hedin, Tomas Mikaelsson, Carl-Johan von Plomgren
* Says proposes new election of Alexander Kotsinas, Ann-Sofie Nordh, Dimitrij Titov
* Says it is proposed that Jan Wareby be reelected as chairman of board
* Says Katarina Bonde and Peter Carlsson have declined reelection Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports on Saturday following a global IT system failure.