BRIEF-Ashford Hospitality Prime reports further progress on non-core hotels strategy
* Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc says announces further progress on non-core hotels strategy
May 11 Kozosushi Co Ltd:
* Says it has named Tsuyoshi Kobayashi as the new President of the company, to replace Masanori Morishita
* Effective date June 29
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/QpXlFO
Further company coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)
* Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc says announces further progress on non-core hotels strategy
* Cheang Soon Siang retired as executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: