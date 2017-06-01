BRIEF-Hainan Haiyao confirms to issue 1.3 bln yuan 5-year bonds with coupon rate of 7 pct
* Says it confirms to issue 1.3 billion yuan 5-year public corporate bonds with coupon rate of 7 percent
June 1 KPC Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Says it plans to buy back 8.0 million shares in the company at up to 16.22 yuan ($2.38) per share within six months
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2rt5GI4
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8058 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it confirms to issue 1.3 billion yuan 5-year public corporate bonds with coupon rate of 7 percent
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 2.5 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 28