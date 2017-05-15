BRIEF-Navidea enters exclusive license, distribution agreement for India with Sayre Therapeutics
* Navidea enters exclusive license and distribution agreement for India with Sayre Therapeutics
May 15KPC Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1.8 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 18, for FY 2016
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 19 and the dividend will be paid on May 19
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/qy4qMB
* General Electric Co signs a multi-year services agreement with Jordan’s samra electric power company