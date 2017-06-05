BRIEF-Piramal Enterprises approves issue of NCDs worth 1.25 bln rupees
* Says approved issue of NCDs worth 1.25 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 5 KPC Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Says it plans to use 31 million yuan to set up a health industry investment JV in Kunming with partners
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/1o9sZn
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says approved issue of NCDs worth 1.25 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* REG-GENFIT REACHES A CRITICAL MILESTONE TOWARDS THE DEVELOPMENT OF A NON-INVASIVE IN VITRO DIAGNOSTIC (IVD) TEST FOR NASH