BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
April 26 Kpit Technologies Ltd
* March quarter PAT 536.9 million rupees
* Says FY18 growth outlook of 6% - 8% in CC terms
* March quarter sales 8.58 billion rupees
* Says had a modest growth in FY17 as compared to the last year
* Says currency rates and H1B continue to be headwinds for the industry
* March quarter PAT last year was 927.3 million rupees as per Ind-AS; sales was 8.41 billion rupees
* Operating margins lower this year versus last year due to lower absorption of freshers onto projects, resulting in flat utilization
* Main focus in FY18 to be utilization improvement through fresher absorption in offshore growth, delivery excellence
* Recommended final dividend INR 2.20 per equity share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17