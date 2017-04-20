BRIEF-Celon Pharma Q1 net profit down at 5.0 million zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 5.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 15.5 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO
April 20 KPJ Healthcare Bhd:
* Proposes share split involving the subdivision of every 1 ordinary share in KPJ into 4 ordinary shares in KPJ
* Proposed share split is not expected to have any material effect on the earnings of the KPJ group for the FY ending 31 december 2017
* Tempus Logistics Group agreed to sell, and co agreed to acquire, entire 61.75% equity interest in Shenzhen Tempus Value Chain Co.