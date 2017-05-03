BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
May 3 KPR Mill Ltd
* March quarter net profit 697.9 million rupees versus 402.3 million rupees year ago
* March quarter net sales 6.38 billion rupees versus 5.36 billion rupees year ago
* Says recommended final dividend of INR 0.75 per share Source text: bit.ly/2oX4KMb Further company coverage:
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17