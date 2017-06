May 30 KPS AG:

* ‍H1 GROUP SALES INCREASED BY 20.3 PERCENT TO 82.8 MILLION EUROS (H1 2015/2016: 68.8 MILLION EUROS)​

* ‍H1 GROUP EBIT WAS PUSHED UP BY 17.9 PERCENT TO 12.5 MILLION EUROS (H1 2015/2016: 10.6 MILLION EUROS)​

* ‍H1 EARNINGS AFTER TAX INCREASED IN REPORTING PERIOD BY 10.8 PERCENT TO 10.3 MILLION EUROS (H1 2015/2016: 9.3 MILLION EUROS)​

* ‍ASSESSES SITUATION AS VERY POSITIVE OVERALL AND CONFIRMS ITS FORECAST FOR BUSINESS YEAR 2016/2017 WITH STABLE AND PROFITABLE GROWTH TO GROUP SALES OF 160.0 MILLION EUROS AND EBIT OF 25.0 MILLION EUROS​

* ‍THIS CORRESPONDS TO AN INCREASE IN SALES OF AROUND 10 PERCENT AND A RISE IN EBIT OF SOME 12 PERCENT COMPARED WITH BUSINESS YEAR 2015/2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)