14 hours ago
BRIEF-Kraft Heinz signs agreement with Upstate Niagara Cooperative to sell its Campbell Facility
June 30, 2017 / 1:12 PM / 14 hours ago

BRIEF-Kraft Heinz signs agreement with Upstate Niagara Cooperative to sell its Campbell Facility

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Kraft Heinz Co

* Kraft Heinz signs agreement with Upstate Niagara Cooperative to sell its Campbell, N.Y. facility

* Kraft Heinz signs agreement with upstate Niagara Cooperative to sell its Campbell, N.Y. facility

* Deal guarantees that at least 125 jobs will remain in Campbell with anticipated growth to 150 within a year

* Kraft Heinz has pledged an ongoing investment of $3 to 5 million to improve and maintain Campbell facility

* Signed an agreement by which Upstate Niagara will purchase Kraft Heinz cheese plant located in campbell, N.Y.

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

