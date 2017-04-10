BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 10 Kraken Sonar Inc
* Kraken announces upsizing of previously announced private placement
* Kraken Sonar Inc - has increased size of previously announced non-brokered private placement of units of company from C$2 million to C$2.2 million
* Kraken Sonar Inc - under increased offering company may issue up to 11.9 million units
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results