BRIEF-Microport Scientific updates on transfer of interest in Microport Endovascular Shanghai
* Sale side companies and target company entered into equity transfer agreement with fufu
May 2 Krasfarma OJSC:
* FY 2016 revenue 1.97 billion roubles ($34.55 million) versus 1.7 billion roubles year ago
* FY 2016 profit for period 177.4 million roubles versus 60.8 million roubles year ago Source text: bit.ly/2pSuSrt
Further company coverage: ($1 = 57.0130 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sale side companies and target company entered into equity transfer agreement with fufu
TRIPOLI, Lebanon, May 26 Six operations have failed to cure the constant pain that Ismael Moustafa suffers since he was wounded in an airstrike on his village in Syria three years ago.