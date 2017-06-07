BRIEF-Alliance Data says expanded long-standing relationship with Volvo
* Volvo drives forward with Alliance Data's Epsilon, signs expansion agreement for data-driven marketing services
June 7 Kratos Defense And Security Solutions Inc
* Modular system division recently got $5 million in orders for specialized satellite communication systems, other hardware
* The $5 million in orders were from U.S. national security related customers
* Primoris Services Corporation announces pipeline awards valued at $53 million