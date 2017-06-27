BRIEF-Georgia Power says co, Southern Nuclear prepared to assume Vogtle project management by late july
June 27 Kratos Defense And Security Solutions Inc
* Kratos receives $16 million in radar and system contract awards
* Says work under these contract awards will be performed in a secure Kratos manufacturing facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Government Properties Income Trust prices offering of 25,000,000 common shares