BRIEF-Beni Stabili adjusts conversion price for convertible bonds due 2021
* SAYS CONVERSION PRICE OF BONDS INTO ORDINARY SHARES HAS BEEN MODIFIED FROM € 1.0001 TO € 0.9853 STARTING FROM 29 MAY
Feb 22 Kreditbanken A/S:
* FY net interest and fees income 152.6 million Danish crowns ($21.6 million) versus 149.9 million crowns year ago
* FY loan losses 35.4 million crowns versus 38.7 million crowns year ago
* FY pre-tax profit 43.2 million crowns versus 30.7 million crowns year ago
* Sees 2017 pre-tax profit of 26 million - 34 million crowns
* Proposes 2016 dividend of 25 crowns per share
BANGKOK, May 29 Thailand's central bank remains worried about a strong baht and short-term capital inflows, the governor said on Monday, as the currency traded near its highest against the dollar in more than 22 months.