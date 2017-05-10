BRIEF-Accretive to sign 7.5 bln yen overdraft agreement and 10 bln yen loan agreement
* Says it will sign an overdraft agreement for 7.5 billion yen, with Mizuho Bank, Ltd, on June 26
May 10 Kreditech Holding SSL GmbH:
* Kreditech receives 110 mln euro investment from PayU and expands strategic partnership
* PayU and Kreditech agree global partnership to increase access to credit services in high growth, emerging markets
* Will expand LAAS offering and deliver AI and machine-learning credit technology to PayU’s 300,000-strong network of merchants
* PayU has acquired a significant minority stake in Kreditech Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
SHANGHAI, June 20 China stocks slipped on Tuesday amid lingering concerns over liquidity conditions, even as investors awaited a decision by U.S. index provider MSCI on whether to add mainland shares to its Emerging Markets Index .