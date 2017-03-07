March 7 Krezus SA:

* Signs letter of intent with Locum SA on sale of 99.81 percent stake in Gold Investments Sp. z o.o. for 12.6 million zlotys ($3.10 million) to Locum

* Final price to be set once Locum completes Gold Investments' due diligence by March 15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0699 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)