WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 22 Kroger Co
* Kroger board of directors approves $1 billion share repurchase program; raises quarterly dividend
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.125 per share
* Company continues to expect an increasing dividend over time
* Board approved a dividend increase from 48¢ to 50¢ per year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.