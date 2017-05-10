BRIEF-Barclays says 'considering its position' over fraud charges
* Barclays says is 'considering its position in relation to these developments' over SFO fraud charges
May 10 Kroger Co
* Says CEO Rodney Mcmullen's total compensation for 2016 was $13.2 million versus $11.7 million in 2015 - sec filing
* Says CFO Michael Schlotman's total 2016 compensation was $5.8 million versus $5.9 million in 2015 Source text (bit.ly/2qTlDI1) Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 20 Japan's Nikkei share average pared gains after probing its highest levels in nearly two years on Tuesday, powered by record highs on Wall Street, a weaker yen and hopes for the global economy.