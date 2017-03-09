March 9 Kroger Co :

* Kroger board of directors declares quarterly dividend, approves incremental $500 million share repurchase program

* Declared a quarterly dividend of 12¢ per share to be paid on june 1, 2017

* $500 million share repurchase program, supplements current authorization, which has about $120 million remaining as of March 8, 2017