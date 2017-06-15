June 15 Kroger Co:

* Kroger Co says ‍currently negotiating agreements with UFCW for store associates in Atlanta, Dallas and Food 4 Less warehouse stores​

* Kroger-‍negotiations this year will be "challenging" as co must have "competitive cost structures" in the markets while meeting associates' needs

* Kroger sees FY fifo operating margin in 2017, excluding items, to decline about 20-30 basis points compared to 2016 results Source text: (bit.ly/2sDp32q) Further company coverage: