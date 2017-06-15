UPDATE 2-Toshiba stock listing status downgraded, deeper losses flagged
* Investigation ongoing over accounting at bankrupt nuclear unit
June 15 Kroger Co:
* Kroger Co says currently negotiating agreements with UFCW for store associates in Atlanta, Dallas and Food 4 Less warehouse stores
* Kroger-negotiations this year will be "challenging" as co must have "competitive cost structures" in the markets while meeting associates' needs
* Kroger sees FY fifo operating margin in 2017, excluding items, to decline about 20-30 basis points compared to 2016 results Source text: (bit.ly/2sDp32q) Further company coverage:
* Investigation ongoing over accounting at bankrupt nuclear unit
* KOGAS to receive first LNG cargo from Cheniere in July -sources