March 17 Kron Telekomunikasyon:

* Proposes to pay 0.14 lira ($0.0387) net dividend per B group share for FY 2016

* Proposes to pay 0.17 lira net dividend per A group share for FY 2016

* Proposes to pay dividend until June 30 Source text for Eikon:

