BRIEF-Argenx receives 2nd preclinical milestone payment in Leo Pharma collaboration
ARGENX RECEIVES SECOND PRECLINICAL MILESTONE PAYMENT IN COLLABORATION WITH LEO PHARMA
May 8 Kronos Worldwide Inc:
* Kronos worldwide reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.32
* Q1 sales rose 16 percent to $369.8 million
Kronos Worldwide-TIO(2 )sales volumes in q1 of 2017 were 3% higher as compared to q1 of 2016 due to higher sales in North American and export markets
ZURICH, June 20 Nestle said on Tuesday it has acquired a minority stake in U.S. group Freshly, a provider of direct-to-consumer freshly prepared meals, its latest step to improve the health profile of its sprawling portfolio.