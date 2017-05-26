May 26 KRUK SA:

* HAS RESOLVED TO ISSUE UP TO 20,000 BONDS WITH A NOMINAL VALUE OF EUR 1,000 PER BOND, MATURING 60 MONTHS AFTER ALLOTMENT DATE

* BONDS WILL BE OFFERED AT ISSUE PRICE EQUAL TO THEIR NOMINAL VALUE

* BONDS WILL BE OFFERED IN A PRIVATE PLACEMENT