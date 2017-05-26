WRAPUP 2-U.S. new home sales jump, median price surges to record high
WASHINGTON, June 23 New U.S. single-family home sales rose in May and the median sales price surged to an all-time high, suggesting the housing market had regained momentum.
May 26 KRUK SA:
* HAS RESOLVED TO ISSUE UP TO 20,000 BONDS WITH A NOMINAL VALUE OF EUR 1,000 PER BOND, MATURING 60 MONTHS AFTER ALLOTMENT DATE
* BONDS WILL BE OFFERED AT ISSUE PRICE EQUAL TO THEIR NOMINAL VALUE
* BONDS WILL BE OFFERED IN A PRIVATE PLACEMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Fitch says U.S. Banks resilient under DFAST despite market stress