UPDATE 2-Mozambique debt audit says $500 million in loans unaccounted for
* IMF says to visit Mozambique in July (Adds more details, comments)
June 19 KRUK SA
* ITS ITACAPITAL S.R.L. UNIT SIGNS DEAL WITH DEUTSCHE BANK S.P.A
* AGREEMENT WITH DEUTSCHE BANK IS FOR PURCHASE OF CLAIMS FOR UNSECURED CONSUMER LOANS WITH TOTAL NOMINAL VALUE OF EUR 131.7 MILLION
* DEAL IS SUBJECT TO CONDITION PRECEDENT THAT DEBTS COVERED BY AGREEMENT WILL BE ASSIGNED TO BUYER UPON PAYMENT OF PRICE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, June 24 Verde Asset Management SA, which oversees Brazil's largest hedge fund, sees a potential for strong returns from local inflation-linked debt of shorter maturities as interest rates possibly decline further.