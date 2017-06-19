June 19 KRUK SA

* ITS ‍ITACAPITAL S.R.L. UNIT SIGNS DEAL WITH DEUTSCHE BANK S.P.A​​​

* AGREEMENT WITH DEUTSCHE BANK​ IS FOR PURCHASE OF CLAIMS FOR UNSECURED CONSUMER LOANS WITH TOTAL NOMINAL VALUE OF EUR 131.7 MILLION

* DEAL IS SUBJECT TO CONDITION PRECEDENT THAT DEBTS COVERED BY AGREEMENT WILL BE ASSIGNED TO BUYER UPON PAYMENT OF PRICE​