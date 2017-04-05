BRIEF-Jason adjournment of hearing for bankruptcy applications against certain directors
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
April 5 Ks Energy Ltd-
* Board of company believes that company and group will both continue as going concerns
* Expects overall operating cash flow to remain negative in next twelve months
* "Group plans to divest certain non-core assets"
* Is currently in negotiations with bondholders and a shareholder to restructure some of its debts by rolling over an aggregated outstanding sum of $74.9 million
* Group has also applied for and is currently awaiting finalisation of a bridging loan of $5 million from a financial institution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT VOLUNTARY INSOLVENCY PROCEEDING OF SNIACE, CELLTECH AND VISCOCEL WAS CLASSIFIED "FORTUITOUS" BY THE INSOLVENCY ADMINISTRATION