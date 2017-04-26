BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
April 26 K S B Pumps Ltd
* March quarter net profit 133.4 million rupees versus profit 168.5 million rupees year ago
* March quarter total income 2.27 billion rupees versus 2.31 billion rupees year ago Source text: bit.ly/2ov6sUN Further company coverage:
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17