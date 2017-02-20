Feb 20 KSB Pumps Company Ltd:

* Recommended dividend of 5.50 rupees per share Source text: KSB Pumps Limited has informed the Exchange that the Board of Directors, at its meeting held on February 20, 2017 have recommended Rs.5.50 per share of Rs.10/- each (55%) on 3,48,07,844 equity shares of Rs 10/- each fully paid up as dividend for the year ended December 31, 2016. Further company coverage: