BRIEF-Yunnan Metropolitan's shares to halt trade pending announcement related to acquisition
June 23 Yunnan Metropolitan Real Estate Development Co Ltd
May 31 Ksl Holdings Ltd
* Hang Tai (as purchaser) entered into sale & purchase agreement with Guoking Holdings Co
* Agreement in relation to acquisition of entire issued shares of Guoking (Hk) Securities & Futures Co for hk$17.9 million
* Consideration of acquisition payable by Hang Tai to Guoking Holdings Co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 23 Yunnan Metropolitan Real Estate Development Co Ltd
* First capital realty announces redemption of its 4.75% convertible debentures