PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - June 27
June 27 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 26 Key Safety Systems says:
* plans to retain "substantially all" of Takata Corp's workers globally on comparable employment terms
* doesn't intend to shut down Takata factories in Japan
* plans to keep Takata's supply contracts for inflators not related to recalls
* Takata, KSS working to finalise definitive agreement in coming weeks
* expects transaction to be completed in Q1 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)
WILMINGTON, Del., June 26 SCANA Corp said on Monday it extended its assessment for six weeks of an unfinished U.S. nuclear power plant being built for the utility by a unit of Toshiba Corp, which is seeking to cut ties to the financially disastrous project.