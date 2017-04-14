April 14 KTB Special Purpose Acquisition Company 1 Co Ltd :

* Says it will issue 49.0 million shares of the company to merge with Korea Jewery 3M Gold, a precious metals firm

* The company will survive and Korea Jewery 3M Gold will be dissolved after merger

* Says merger ratio is 1 : 4,540.9365000 between the company and Korea Jewery 3M Gold

* Merger effective date is Sep. 5

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/2GlYvN

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)