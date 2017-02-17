BRIEF-India's Everlon Synthetics March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter profit 7.9 million rupees versus 2.1 million rupees year ago
Feb 17 Ktl International Holdings Group Ltd :
* Kei York Pang Victor has resigned as an Executive Director
* Li Man Chun has resigned as an Executive Director and ceased to act as Chief Operating Officer Of Company
* Kei Yeuk Lun Calan has resigned as Executive Director and ceased to act as Chief Sales And Marketing Officer of company
* Kei York Pang Victor has resigned as a Co-Chairman of board
* Li Man Chun has resigned as a Co-Chairman of board
* Nang Qi, an Executive Director, has been appointed as Chairman of board
* Chen Peiliang, an Executive Director, has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of company.
* Kei York Pang Victor has resigned as Chief Executive Officer of company
* Kei Yeuk Lun Calan has resigned as Deputy Chief Executive Officer of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBLIN, May 29 Irish annual retail sales volumes increased at the slowest pace in almost four years in April due largely to a Brexit-influenced fall in car sales, central statistics office data showed on Monday.