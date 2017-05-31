BRIEF-Vitasoy International says FY net profit was HK$618 mln
* Fy profit attributable to equity shareholders of company was HK$618 million, an increase of 16%
May 31 Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd-
* Fan Chee Kum retired as group chief financial officer of Klk group
* Soon Wing Chong was appointed as group chief financial officer of Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad Group Source text (bit.ly/2qzeNHY) (bit.ly/2qzfFwA) Further company coverage:
