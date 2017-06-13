BRIEF-Glencore increases offer for Coal & Allied
* Says Glencore increases fully funded offer for Coal & Allied
June 13 Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd:
* May FFB production 324,176 MT, May Crude Palm oil production 70,255 MT , May Palm Kernel production 13,468 MT
* May total rubber production was 636,030 kgs
* Expected result due to loss arising from impairment loss on trade deposits paid for purchase of inventories