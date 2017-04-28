BRIEF-Perfumania Holdings expands review of strategic alternatives
* Perfumania holdings, inc. Announces expanded review of strategic alternatives
April 28 Kuangda Technology Group Co Ltd
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 10 percent to 40 percent, or to be 146.3 million yuan to 186.3 million yuan
* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 133 million yuan
* Says that increased sales and decreased expenses as main reasons for the forecast
* Superior Industries - on may 22, 2017, board increased its size from 8 to 9 directors through a resolution passed by board